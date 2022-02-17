Pensioner jailed for killing cyclist in Perthshire crash
A pensioner who caused the death of a teacher on his daily cycle after making a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre has been jailed for two years.
Thomas Smith, 76, hit Adam Pattinson, 36, head-on as he tried to pass a van and truck while it was unsafe.
Mr Pattinson died at the scene on the A912 Aberargie to Bridge of Earn Road in Perth and Kinross in February 2020.
Smith, a first offender, earlier admitted causing death by dangerous driving at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mr Pattinson was a primary teacher at Craigclowan prep school on the outskirts of Perth and was married with a young son.
Defence counsel David Nicolson said it had always been Smith's position that he did not see the cyclist, although he could not explain why.
He said there was heartfelt and genuine remorse and added: "He described feeling he will never be happy again."
Judge Lord Arthurson told Smith that it was "wholly life-changing" for the victim's family.
He said: "Mr Pattinson's life was a full life, but a life nevertheless cruelly cut short with many happy and fulfilling years with his family and in his career lying ahead of him.
"No sentence that this court could impose could ever begin to reduce the sheer scale of grief felt by that family as they contemplate the loss."
'Devoted daddy'
He said Mr Pattinson was a proficient cyclist who had been wearing full cycling clothing with a high visibility jacket.
Lord Arthurson added: "He was appropriately positioned. There was sufficient time to amend your driving but you did not do that".
The judge said that he took into account the genuine remorse of Smith, his age and poor health and his previously unblemished driving record.
He jailed Smith for two years and banned him from driving for seven years.
Mr Pattinson's family said in a statement: "We feel it just that a custodial sentence has been given today. However, this cannot begin to match our grief, nor can it reflect a life so cruelly taken from Adam.
"Adam was the most loving and devoted daddy to our little boy who had his father stolen before he even had memories to call his own."