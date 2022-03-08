Woman arrested in Dundee murder investigation
A woman has been arrested as part of a murder investigation, following the death of a 33-year-old man in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to a property in Whitfield Avenue at about 23:00 on Monday, following a report of concern for a person.
Officers found the man's body inside the property, which has been sealed off.
Detectives said a 32-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the death.
Det Insp Craig Ross said: "This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community."