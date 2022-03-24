Pupils evacuated after school bus blaze on A90 near Errol
Pupils have been evacuated from their school bus after the vehicle caught fire on the A90 in Perth and Kinross.
The pupils were travelling to Perth High School from Inchture at the time of the blaze, which happened shortly after 08:15 near the Errol junction.
Three fire engines and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire. There were no injuries.
The incident caused significant traffic disruption with long queues on the westbound carriageway of the A90 .
A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: "All pupils and the driver were safely evacuated from the bus to a safe place and we can confirm there are no injuries.
"A replacement bus was organised and the pupils have been transported to the school."