Stirling misses out on UK City of Culture shortlist
Stirling has failed to make the shortlist for the title of UK City of Culture 2025, it has been revealed.
The city was the only Scottish bid for the 2025 award.
Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough are the four cities left in the running.
The shortlist was compiled from a group of 20 bids for the title, currently held by Coventry after it was awarded in 2021. The 2025 winner will be announced in May.
Stirling will soon mark the 20th anniversary of being given city status with a programme of events, including a an open air concert this summer with a number of Scottish musicians including Texas.
The city will also host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships time trial venue as part of the biggest cycling event ever held.
Stirling's bid team had hoped winning the title would bring investment and international attention to the city and had promised a "breath-taking programme of events and activities for 2025 and beyond."
Civic pride
Carol Beattie, Stirling Council's chief executive, said she was "deflated but not disheartened".
She continued: "The backing we received from across Stirling and indeed the whole of Scotland has been overwhelming.
"The competition has also restored a sense of civic pride and optimism after the challenges of the pandemic."
UK government Arts Minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, said: "I'm grateful to Stirling for all the hard work and commitment that went into its bid and I have no doubt that the city's participation in the competition will have an impact that's felt for years to come."