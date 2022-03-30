Police find driver dead in crashed car near Tillicoultry
A man was found dead in a crashed car in Clackmannanshire by passing police officers.
They had been attending another incident when they discovered the black Volkswagen Golf off the A908, near Tillicoultry on Sunday morning.
It was down an embankment and partially concealed in woodland.
Police made the discovery at 09:00 but they suspect the crash happened between 05:00 and 08:00, when the car travelled east between Sauchie and Tillicoultry.
The 38-year-old driver who was found dead inside the car has not been named.
His death is not being treated as suspicious but inquiries are ongoing.
Officers believe no one witnessed the crash, which was not reported to the emergency services.
PC Fraser Easton said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning contact us.
"Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible."