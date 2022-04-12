Andrew Innes to stand trial over Bennylyn Burke and Jellica murders

Police Scotland
Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica went missing in February 2021

A man will stand trial next year accused of murdering a mother and her child and hiding their bodies under his kitchen floor in Dundee.

Andrew Innes, 51, denies stabbing and beating 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke from Bristol to death before suffocating two-year-old Jellica.

He is alleged to have put their bodies in bags and buried them in concrete.

Judge Lord Pentland set a trial date of 30 January at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told a virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow that he expected the trial to last eight days.

A further preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 31 August.

Mr Innes is also accused of sexually assaulting Jellica and another child.

The accused faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 20 February and 5 March last year.

Dundee's Troon Avenue was sealed off while police carried out their investigation

Related Topics