Andrew Innes to stand trial over Bennylyn Burke and Jellica murders
- Published
A man will stand trial next year accused of murdering a mother and her child and hiding their bodies under his kitchen floor in Dundee.
Andrew Innes, 51, denies stabbing and beating 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke from Bristol to death before suffocating two-year-old Jellica.
He is alleged to have put their bodies in bags and buried them in concrete.
Judge Lord Pentland set a trial date of 30 January at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told a virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow that he expected the trial to last eight days.
A further preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 31 August.
Mr Innes is also accused of sexually assaulting Jellica and another child.
The accused faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 20 February and 5 March last year.