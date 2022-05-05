Dundee council veteran bows out after six decades of service
By Graeme Ogston
BBC Scotland Tayside and Central reporter
- Published
Scotland's longest-serving councillor said he had no regrets after retiring following almost six decades of service to Dundee.
Ian Borthwick, who did not seek re-election in Thursday's council election, was first elected in 1963.
But the 83-year-old said the current political climate would make him "have doubts" about standing as a first-time councillor today.
Mr Borthwick had also been Dundee's lord provost since 2017.
He was originally elected as a Labour councillor but became an independent in 1987.
Mr Borthwick said the city was a "vibrant place", and had made advances in housing and education.
He said: "But the city still has considerable issues and the main one I'd be concerned with is drugs and their impact on communities and individuals.
"So one challenge decreases and another one pops up."
Mr Borthwick became a councillor for what was then the city's Dudhope ward in 1963, following two unsuccessful election attempts.
He held a number of convenerships, including social work and police.
Mr Borthwick said the current tone of political discourse, particularly on social media, was "not a move in the right direction."
He said: "There's a lot of bitterness, and I think that discourages individual voters to come out.
"I've always tried to encourage unanimity and meet and discuss issues.
"You might not get 100% agreement, but you move forward."
I ask if a 24-year-old Ian Borthwick would consider standing as a councillor in 2022.
He said: "I would have doubts - if you have individuals, a good mentor, people you can trust, that's a big step.
"I would consider it very carefully, but I've no regrets.
"You get a great deal of satisfaction out of it, and it is a privilege to have done so.
"If people can get satisfaction out of that then I encourage them to come forward."
Mr Borthwick said engaging with voters was vital to address low turnouts in council elections.
He said that "if you forget your constituents, they will forget you."
He said: "If an issue arises, it creates consternation and difficulty in the community.
"People are quick enough to come and say what are you doing about it?
"I've always tried to think about how an issue will impact on ordinary folk?
"It's a question that's often missed, but it should be the determining factor all the time."