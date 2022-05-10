Top lawyer in disciplinary hearing over explicit texts
One of Scotland's leading lawyers has appeared before a disciplinary hearing over allegations he sent sexually explicit WhatsApp and text messages.
The Faculty of Advocates made a finding of unsatisfactory professional conduct against Brian McConnachie QC.
Mr McConnachie has so far not responded to requests to comment.
He has been part of high profile cases, include representing child killer Aaron Campbell, who murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on Bute in 2018.
He also appeared for Rosdeep Adekoya, who killed her three-year-old son Mikaeel Kular in Edinburgh in 2014.
The Daily Record reported that Mr McConnachie was found by the Faculty to have breached his duty of confidence by referring to a client in derogatory terms in a text message.
The newspaper also reported the Faculty partially upheld a complaint over sexual comments allegedly made about Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley.
A spokesperson for Rape Crisis Scotland said in a statement: "We have engaged in good faith with members of the Faculty to try to find common ground to improve the protections and rights of complainers of sexual crimes.
"For senior members of the Faculty to discuss our staff in such a sexist and demeaning way is deplorable."