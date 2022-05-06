Dundee election results 2022: SNP take overall control of city council
The Scottish National Party has taken overall control of Dundee City Council with 15 of the 29 seats, up one from the last election.
The council had been run by an SNP/Independent administration.
Labour continue to be the second largest party, remaining on nine. The Lib Dems won four seats, up two, and the Tories won one, also down two.
Across Scotland, the SNP and Labour have made gains while the Conservatives have suffered losses.
The SNP's John Alexander, who led the last administration in Dundee, said he was "elated" to be re-elected to the city's Strathmartine ward.
He said: "I think the sign that our vote has held up is a real show of strength in the party's position across the city, and that people have confidence in the message on the doorstep."
Mr Alexander added: "We're in a position where the SNP message is translating into real votes."
Dundee scoreboard
Counting complete. After 29 of 29 seats declared.
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 15
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 15
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 9
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 4
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +2
- Councillors overall total 4
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -2
- Councillors overall total 1
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 0
After gaining four seats on Angus Council, the SNP has also become the largest group there - with 13 out of 28 councillors.
The Conservatives are down one to seven and the independents are also on seven, down two.
Scottish Labour took one seat.
Angus Council had been run by a Conservative, independent and Lib Dem administration.