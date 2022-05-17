Man accused of causing shotgun death on Perthshire estate
A man will stand trial next year accused of killing an Italian businessman during a shooting incident at a country estate in Perthshire.
Franco Moroni, 61, is charged with the culpable homicide of Marco Cavola in March 2019.
Prosecutors claim he culpably and recklessly discharged a loaded shotgun close to the 42-year-old at Rossie Estate, Inchture.
Mr Moroni, who lives in Italy and is on bail, denies the charge.
The charge alleges Mr Cavola was struck on the head resulting in severe injuries causing his death.
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lord Matthews set a trial for February at the High Court in Dundee.