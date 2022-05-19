Labour form minority administration on Stirling Council
Stirling's six Labour councillors have formed a new minority administration at the local authority.
The decision was made at the first meeting of Stirling Council since the 5 May elections.
Chris Kane was appointed council leader while Margaret Brisley will become depute leader.
Stirling Council's 23 members are made up of eight SNP, seven Conservative, six Labour, one Green and an independent.
The local authority was previously run by an SNP/Labour administration.