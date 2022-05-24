Police searching for missing man find van on M9 near Stirling
Police have found a van belonging to a man who went missing while driving from England to northern Scotland.
Christopher Jiggins, 54, contacted his family between 23:00 and 00:00 on 22 May to let them know that his van had broken down on the M9 near Stirling.
He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, green camouflage jacket and shorts.
Officers recovered his silver Peugeot Partner van from the hard shoulder of the M9 between junction 9 and junction 10.
Police said he was planning to drive to Lossiemouth in Moray.
Mr Jiggins has a medium build, thinning black hair, a bushy beard and an English accent.