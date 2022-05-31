'Stars aligned' for record-breaking Perthshire bungee jump bid
A Frenchman who had a fear of heights as a youngster is attempting to break the world record for the number of bunjee jumps in 24 hours.
Francois-Marie Dibo will do his final jump at Garry Bridge, Killiecrankie, Perthshire, at 10:00 on Wednesday.
The record is currently held by Mike Heard, who completed 430 jumps at Auckland Harbour Bridge in May 2017.
Mr Dibon, 44, will need to complete a jump every three and a half minutes to break the record.
He said: "I used to be afraid of heights, and bunjee jumping is a very good cure.
"I found it's worth the effort to face your fears and overcome them.
"So I decided to put that statement to the test."
Mr Dibon, an actuary who works in Stockholm, said it would be his "pleasure to bring the record to Scotland."
He said: "I love Scotland, and the French love the Scottish people. I have an amazing team here and a beautiful site.
"When you're on the edge and you're going to jump, the scenery is very important, and what I see is just wonderful."
As recently as March, Mr Dibon was suffering the equivalent of sea-sickness, due to the constant motion of going up and down on the elasticated bungee cord.
However, he said he overcame this after completing 25 hours a week in the gym, focusing on cardio and core muscle stints, and learning breathing techniques.
He said: "We have been thinking about this for the last five-and-a half years, with ups and downs and some road-blocks on the way.
"Now the karma is good. The stars are aligned."
The Highland Fling Bungee jump-masters are working in four-hour shifts, winching Mr Dibon back up to the platform after every jump.
He said: "When needed, I will rest, we have built this into the plan.
"If there is a slight adjustment required or a bungee cord change, this can take 10 minutes.
"If that happens, I will lie down and take a micro nap."