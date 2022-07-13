International karate tournament returns to Dundee
A major international karate championship attracting more than 4,500 participants will be held in Dundee for the second time in five years.
The World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) World Karate Championships for All Ages will take place in the city next July.
The four-day event was last held in Dundee in 2018, selling out hotels in the city and surrounding areas.
It was estimated to have generated almost £10m for the local economy.
Next year's event will be held at Dundee Ice Arena between 13 and 16 July.
Previous hosts include Dublin, Bratislava, Cluj-Napoca in Romania and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Roy O'Kane, chief officer of Dundee-based hosts Kanzen Karate, said he hoped the championships would surpass the previous event.
He said: "I think there's excitement building even today, looking forward to next year.
"The last time we had thousands of people coming for a whole week.
"There were teams from Africa training in the park, people going to cafes and bars, and friendships were made.
"There was a really good vibe and that's something we hope to have again."