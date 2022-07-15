Hollywood-style sign causes Beantown buzz in Dundee
- Published
A giant Hollywood-style Beanotown sign has been unveiled in Dundee to mark a festival highlighting the city's famous cartoon characters.
The sign on Dundee Law, which organisers say is "as tall as a giraffe and three buses long" is visible from across the River Tay in Fife.
It is in place for the duration of the Dundee Summer (Bash) Streets Festival, which takes place until 24 July.
The festival is part of Scotland's Year of Stories 2022.
The free festival celebrates stories and characters that have come out of Dundee, including Beano cartoon characters Dennis the Menace and Gnasher.
The festival's events include a Dennis and Gnash Dash, a comics character parade, and a "marvellous marble world record attempt."
Dundee City Council principal events officer Claire Dow said Dundee was the capital of comics in the UK, if not the world.
Ms Dow said the sign had already caused a stir during its construction.
She said: "Last night it was semi-complete and we already had people taking photos, coming up to visit, and seeing what it was.
"It's a really fun element of Dundee's landscape now and we're quite excited about the response its getting. They're really intrigued."
'Magic attraction'
The 6m x 38m (20ft x 125ft) sign is a collaboration between Dundee City Council, VisitScotland and publishers DC Thomson.
City development convener Mark Flynn said it was a "magic attraction."
He said: "It's something completely different, I think the summer Bash Streets festival is an opportunity to enjoy the city centre and all the events that have been taking place."