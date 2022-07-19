Pedestrian, 90, dies after being struck by van in Alloa

A 90-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a van in Clackmannanshire.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 16:00 on Monday on Burgh Mews in Alloa.

Emergency services attended but the woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the van left before officers arrived but confirmed it was traced nearby a short time later.

The road was closed for four hours to allow investigators to gather evidence.

Sgt Jack Swindells said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward."

He also urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.

