Teenager dies in hospital following river rescue on River Teith
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital four days after getting into difficulty in the River Teith in Bridge of Allan.
Nieve McIsaac was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow following the incident near the Carse of Lecropt Road at about 17:50 on 12 July.
She died four days later on Saturday, 16 July.
In a statement released by the police, her family said Nieve was as a "clever, funny and beautiful young girl".
It added: "She was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece, and we have been left devastated by her death.
"We wish to ask for privacy at this very difficult time."
Police said officers were supporting her family and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Det Sgt Craig Faulds said: "This is a heart-breaking incident in which a young girl has died.
"The family has asked that they be given privacy at this very difficult time and I would like to ask the public and media to please respect the family's wishes as they deal with their unimaginable loss."