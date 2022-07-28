New women's community custody unit to open in Dundee
A new women's community custody unit, described as the first of its kind in the UK, will open in Dundee next week.
The Bella Centre, based in the city's Hilltown area, will house 16 low-risk offenders.
The centre, which does not have high perimeter walls or barred windows, features shared house-style accommodation.
The Scottish Prison Service said it marked a significant step-change in the way women were supported in custody.
A second community custody unit, the Lilias Centre, will open in Glasgow later this year.
The cost of the two community units is £16m, with three further units planned, depending on evaluation of the Dundee and Glasgow sites.
A smaller £57m national prison for women to replace HMP Cornton Vale is due to open in Stirling next year.
The Bella Centre includes communal living spaces downstairs and individual bedrooms upstairs.
The residents will be supported to live independently, and encouraged to take responsibility for their own personal care, laundry, and housekeeping.
The women can also meet visitors in the centre's community hub and access support networks to help reintegrate into the community on their release.
Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said: "It takes a gender-specific and trauma-informed approach to better prepare women for re-integration back into their communities.
"Enhanced access to the community will enable women to retain family ties while allowing supportive partnerships in the locality to flourish."
More than 1,000 local residents signed a petition objecting to the unit when plans were put before Dundee City Council in 2018.