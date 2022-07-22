Man dies after being hit by lorry on A90 in Dundee
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A90 near Dundee.
The incident, which happened at around 11:00 on Friday, occurred near the Bullionfield Filling Station on the westbound carriageway.
The 57-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland has issued an appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time or has dash cam footage to get in touch.
Sgt Stephen Livesey, from the Road Policing Unit, said their inquiries were "at an early stage".