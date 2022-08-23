Swimmers told to avoid water after Dundee sewer pipe leak
- Published
Swimmers at two beaches have been told to avoid the water after a broken pipe caused sewage to leak into the Tay.
Scottish Water has been repairing the leaking sewer rising main on Dundee's Riverside Drive since Friday.
It has advised against swimming at Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches where there is "potential for normal water quality to be affected."
Scottish Water has apologised for the impact on the local environment and the road network in Dundee.
It said work could be completed by Tuesday evening if no further damage is discovered following CCTV inspections within the pipe.
Signs telling bathers to avoid the water have been displayed at the beaches.
The company said waste water that would usually be sent via the pipe to a treatment plant is being screened and discharged via a long sea outfall pipe into deep water in the Tay.
A Scottish Water spokesman said: "With our partner Veolia and our wider supply chain, we are focused on completing the complex repair that is needed to return the sewer network to normal operation as quickly as possible.
"While the repair is urgent, it remains vital that we ensure the work can be carried out safely."