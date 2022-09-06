Period dignity officer role scrapped after abuse over man's appointment
A group in Tayside has scrapped the role of period dignity officer after facing a backlash for appointing a man.
Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman.
The area's period dignity working group says the role will be discontinued following "threats and abuse" to those involved.
Mr Grant was appointed to work with the group to ensure the legal right to free period products in public places.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova had described the decision to appoint a man as "absurd", while actress Frances Barber said she was "fuming".
A spokesperson for the working group said: "It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue.
"Support will continue to be provided to the colleagues and students who have been subjected to personal attack. Their safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance."
The group is now considering "alternative ways" of providing the "vital" services.
Mr Grant had been expected to lead a regional campaign across schools, colleges and wider communities to raise awareness of the new law and ensure that Scottish government funding is allocated appropriately.
His duties would also have included discussing issues around menopause.
The period dignity working group has representatives of Dundee and Angus College, Perth College, Angus Council and Dundee City Council.
At the time of the appointment, it said Mr Grant was the strongest candidate for the job.
The role was funded by the Scottish government, which said it was not involved in making appointments to such posts.
Mr Grant said at the time that being a man would help him "break down barriers".
"Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone," he added.
He has not responded to any of the criticism which followed his appointment.