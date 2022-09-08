Heavy rain and flooding disrupts travel in Scotland
- Published
Heavy rain has affected rail and road travel in parts of Scotland.
Network Rail Scotland said trains were unable to get out of Perth station because of flooded tracks.
It said south of Perth a waterfall had formed at Moncreiffe Tunnel and there were several flooding incidents near Hilton Junction.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for heavy rain for parts of southern, central and eastern Scotland from 15:00 to 23:45.
Torrential rain has affected driving conditions in and around Edinburgh and parts of Perthshire.
The Met Office has warned of a forecast of 10 to 15mm of rain falling within an hour in a few places.
It said rainfall totals of 20 to 30mm were likely over periods of three to six hours more widely in the area covered by the warning.
The Met Office said: "Some hillier parts, perhaps especially across Lothian and Borders, could perhaps see around 50mm, this falling onto wet ground, increasing the possibility of a few flooding problems."
Perth and Kinross Council has warned of flooding affecting several roads in Perth, including Hospital Street, Glenearn Road, Glasgow Road and Queen Street.
The local authority said: "Public transport is also affected with many trains cancelled and buses re-routed. Please check Stagecoach and ScotRail channels before travelling.
"Localised flooding is due to the heavy rainfall which means the capacity to drain surface water away is at capacity. The network has been checked and there are no additional blockages which have led to this, just the sheer volume of water trying to enter the system at the same time."