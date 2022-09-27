Twins accused of murdering charity cyclist Tony Parsons
- Published
Two brothers will stand trial next year accused of murdering charity cyclist Tony Parsons and burying his body.
Prosecutors allege twins Alexander and Robert McKellar, aged 30, killed the 63-year-old in September 2017.
Mr Parsons disappeared during a bike ride. His body was discovered in January 2021 by the A82 near a farm in Bridge of Orchy.
Both men deny murdering Mr Parsons. A trial, expected to last about nine days, will take place in July.
It is alleged Alexander McKellar struck Mr Parsons while driving under the influence of alcohol, seriously injuring him.
Prosecutors claim the men then assaulted him with "wicked and reckless disregard" for the consequences.
Murder charge
It is alleged the McKellars initially abandoned the ex-navy officer at the side of the road in a dark, remote location amid bad weather conditions.
The vehicle was allegedly driven to the Auch Estate before they returned to put Mr Parsons' body in another car.
The McKellars allegedly then put him, the bike and other belongings in the vehicle and went back to the Auch Estate.
The murder charge claims Mr Parsons, of Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, was then hidden under tarpaulin there in a wooded area and that he died.
The McKellars are separately accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
This includes claims they moved the body from under the tarpaulin to another area of the Auch Estate used for depositing dead animals.
It is alleged Mr Parsons was buried in a grave there and hidden under animal remains with bleach also poured on his remains.
The McKellars allegedly got rid of the bike and personal items and it is claimed they also stole £60 from Mr Parsons' wallet.
It is also alleged that the car which hit Mr Parsons was also repaired and the men said it had been damaged by striking a deer.
This allegation lists a number of locations including Bridge of Orchy, Fauldhouse in West Lothian and a garage in Airdrie, Lanarkshire.
Alexander McKellar faces a charge of causing the death of Mr Parsons by dangerous driving or, alternatively, carelessly while unfit through drink or drugs.
His KC Brian McConnachie denied the murder charge on his behalf, but offered to plead guilty to one of the driving offences and a much-reduced attempt to defeat the ends of justice.
This plea was rejected by prosecutor James Irvine.