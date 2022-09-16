One person killed in two-vehicle crash on A9 near Dunkeld
One person has died and two people are in hospital following a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.
Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision near Dunkeld at about 12:05.
Emergency services attended but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people involved in the crash were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance, officers said.
The A9 was closed in both directions for almost eight hours and diversions were put in place.
Traffic Scotland posted a tweet confirming the road was reopened at about 19:35.
Some motorists commented saying they were stuck in "gridlock" on the diverted routes after the crash.