Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident
The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident.
The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft.
Mr Barr's silver Ford Fiesta broke down on the hard shoulder of the M80, near the Haggs junction, at 22:45 on Wednesday.
He was travelling home from Rangers' Champions League match against Napoli.
Officers were initially treating the death of Mr Johnston, who was training to be a mental health counsellor, as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing however the death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."