Scottish care provider Balhousie to expand under new owners
- Published
A Scottish care provider is expanding after being bought by an international healthcare firm.
Balhousie Care Group, which houses nearly 1,000 residents at 26 care facilities in Scotland, has been sold to Belgium-based healthcare firm AcalisCare for an undisclosed sum.
It plans to extend its flagship homes in Broughty Ferry and Bonnybridge.
The Perth-based group is also "advancing plans" for new care homes in Dundee, Perth and Callander.
AcalisCare operates and develops care homes in a number of countries, including Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Turkey.
Former chairman Tony Banks, who founded the Scottish business 30 years ago and remains an investor in the group, said the deal meant that Balhousie and its 1,400 staff were now entering an "exciting growth phase".
He added: "After three decades of building Balhousie Care Group, I am extremely proud of what the group and the brand has become, which is a highly respected player in the care sector.
"It was hugely important to me that any investment partner we worked with shared Balhousie's values and aspirations, and I believe AcalisCare does."
The new group chairman, Lieven Baten, said: "Balhousie Care is a natural fit for us and this deal gives us an important foothold in Scotland.
"We see huge potential to grow and expand the services under the Balhousie brand."