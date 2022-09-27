Scottish crisp maker bags major popcorn firm
- Published
The Scottish firm behind Mackie's crisps has acquired one of the UK's largest independent popcorn producers.
Taylors Snacks, previously known as Mackie's at Taypack, has bought the business and assets of South Yorkshire Foods.
It secures 60 jobs at the Sheffield-based firm, which produces 12 tonnes of popcorn a day.
Taylors Snacks, based in Errol, Perthshire, announced the decision to change its brand name in July.
It is now wholly owned by the Taylor family, after buying out the shares of its joint venture partner, Mackie's of Scotland.
It plans to move all produce over to the Taylor Snacks branding from summer 2023.
The firm said its latest acquisition, which takes its total headcount to more than 120, forms part of its UK-wide "acquisitive and organic growth strategy".
It also brings the production of its popcorn range in-house.
James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, said: "The new business move will not only add an array of dedicated, talented staff, it will also add to our ever-extending range of products. It made sense right away."
Taylors sees the location of its Sheffield factory as a "ideal location" for deliveries across the UK.
Mr Taylor added: "It's another milestone of growth for us at Taylors Snacks, expanding the business in multiple ways is top of our agenda and we're glad to be making positive steps towards that."
You might also be interested in: