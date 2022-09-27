Dundee drug dealer in high-speed police chase jailed
A drug dealer who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a parked car has been sent to prison for two years.
Steven Whyte was pursued after two officers spotted him going through a red light in his Ford Focus.
He was also found with cocaine with a street value of £8,200 as well as £2,500 in cash.
At Dundee Sheriff Court, Whyte, 30, admitted driving dangerously and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He also admitted failing to provide a blood sample when he was suspected to be under the influence of drugs at the wheel.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the police officers activated their blue lights when they spotted Whyte running a red light on 10 January.
He then drove at excessive speed as they pursued him around Dundee city centre for several minutes.
Whyte drove through more red lights, ignored stop signs and forced numerous other drivers to swerve to avoid being struck by his vehicle.
He also careered across roundabouts and mounted a grassy central reservation before eventually smashing into a parked Vauxhall Corsa.
Dilated pupils
Whyte fled from the car and ran through more than a dozen gardens, before he was eventually apprehended by officers.
He was found to have dilated pupils and glazed eyes and a quantity of cocaine was found in wraps hidden in the driver's footwell of his car.
Officers sought to carry out a blood test, but Whyte refused and told them he had a fear of needles. They pointed out that he had a number of tattoos.
Sheriff George Way jailed Whyte and also banned him from driving for three years.
He said: "A drug debt is acquired and I fully accept pressure is brought to bear on people if they don't discharge their debt.
"The problem is it is all part of the cycle of people being concerned in the supply of drugs."