Woman who drove at 100mph on M90 banned from the road
A woman who drove alongside another car at more than 100mph has been banned from driving for 15 months.
A court heard police were initially unable to gain ground on Laura Colquhoun and the other driver on the M90 in Perthshire.
Sheriff David Hall told Colquhoun she was guilty of an "extremely bad piece of driving".
The 38-year-old was also fined £500 after admitting a charge of dangerous driving.
Perth Sheriff Court was told the two cars were eventually pulled over after they spotted the blue lights of the chasing police car behind them.
Excessive speed
Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: "The accused was driving her Volkswagen and they were known to each other.
"Both vehicles were passing slower moving vehicles in the inside lane and were undertaking vehicles."
Colquhoun, of Aberfeldy, admitted driving dangerously and at excessive speed on the M90 Edinburgh to Perth road on 13 March last year.
A reference in the charge to her racing another vehicle was removed by the Crown prior to her guilty plea.
Solicitor Lisa Campbell, defending, said: "In hindsight, Ms Colquhoun accepts that she should not have been driving on that day.
"She has shown a great deal of insight and regret in terms of her actions and the potential consequences."
The court was told that prosecutors intended to pursue a case against the second driver.