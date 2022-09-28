Stripper cancels Stirling storytelling event after backlash
An entertainer has cancelled plans to lead a children's storytelling event, after a backlash from parents who learned he also works as a stripper and drag act.
Tom Harlow wears a mermaid's tail and strings of pearls to read "alternative, empowering fairy tales" to children.
His website say his adult shows feature "striptease...burlesque... fetish".
Stirling Council said staff were subject to personal attacks over the children's show.
The Stirling Smith Museum and Art Gallery, which organised the event, said Mr Harlow had reported the matter to the police.
Mr Harlow was due to perform as "Merman Tom" at The Tolbooth in Stirling next month in a show aimed at children under 12.
But parents group Us For Them Scotland raised concerns about the "very concerning and explicit images" on his social media accounts.
'Blurs boundaries'
In a letter they asked members to send to the organiser, the group said: "This is a clear safeguarding risk with the potential to cause children great harm by introducing them to the world of adult entertainment before they are old enough to comprehend what they are watching.
"It blurs children's boundaries and leaves them at risk of exposure to sexual content."
They asked if Mr Harlow had a PVG certificate allowing him to work with children.
The Smith Museum and Gallery criticised those who had raised concerns. Its chairman of trustees, David Mitchell, suggested homophobia was behind the attacks on social media.
He said: "Tom is a gay man and those seeking to do him and the Smith harm have made a direct link between Tom and 'grooming' young children - that is the reality here.
"He does deliver shows as a performer with adult content but he is an exemplary professional in his interaction with young people and our staff at the Smith also - his various acts are age appropriate and distinct.
"The focus of this particular show is the theme of inclusivity and having watched his show previously there is nothing of concern within it".
Mr Mitchell added: "The accusations made and the subsequent threats made to Tom, including disruption of the event with children attending have led us to cancel this event at Tom's request.
"This is not as a result of the views of a small vocal minority, but rather our collective responsibility to protect the wellbeing of our staff and members of the audience in light of the risks posed.
"The matter has been reported to Police Scotland and as an organisation we will pass evidence on when required."
He said the trustees had agreed with Mr Harlow that his fee would be donated to LGBT charity Stonewall.
His statement did not address the question of whether the performer had a PVG certificate.
Stirling Council raised concerns about attacks on staff.
A spokesman said: "We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the personal attacks that have been levelled at both venue and Gallery staff by protesters.
"Staff should not be subject to abuse under any circumstances."
UFT Scotland has been contacted for a response. Mr Harlow did not respond to a request for comment.