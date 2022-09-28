Red squirrel trapped in Pitlochry Greggs is freed into woods
A red squirrel trapped in a Greggs bakery in Pitlochry for more than three days has finally been freed.
The bakery has been shut since the animal was discovered in the premises on Atholl Road on Saturday.
But Greggs confirmed that "after giving us the run around for a few days", it was caught and returned to its habitat.
"We thank him for his rather enthusiastic first shift which turned out to be quite the adventure," a spokeswoman said.
"The Pitlochry shop is now closed for a deep clean and will reopen later this week, squirrel free," she added.
The firm also posted a video of the squirrel's release on social media.
👋 🐿 pic.twitter.com/ytO2jK39mw— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 28, 2022
The squirrel was first spotted in the bakery on Saturday, when animal charity the Scottish SPCA were alerted.
It was initially high up in the rafters and they hoped it would exit the property on its own accord.
By Tuesday, the charity's animal rescue team had advised Greggs to set humane traps to capture the squirrel, which is a protected species.
It was successfully released into Faskally Wood on the banks of Loch Dunmore late on Tuesday evening. From Thursday, the wood will host sound and light show The Enchanted Forest.
Meanwhile locals had updated a poster on Forestry and Land Scotland's noticeboard at Faskally Wood, from the charity Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels, asking people to report sightings of the protected species.
The poster asks visitors "Have you seen these squirrels?" to which someone added the answer "Greggs?".