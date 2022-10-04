Bid to combat Montrose coastal erosion wins funds
A project aimed at fighting coastal erosion by reinstating sand dunes at Montrose Bay has secured funding of £350,000.
The dunes have protected Montrose from flooding in the past but the coastline is retreating by 2m (6ft) a year.
It is also affecting the town's historic golf course, which sits next to the dunes.
Now Angus Council says it has secured funding for a project to combat the erosion.
The £350,000 award from the Scottish government nature restoration fund will help in the appraisal, design and build of measures to reinstate sand dunes at Montrose Bay.
It follows studies by Angus Council and Dynamic Coast which say work is urgently required to maintain the dune cordon and reduce flood risk in the town.
An earlier report by the Scottish government found that up to 40m (130ft) of beach had been lost since the early 1990s.
'Extensive erosion'
Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: "The project's long-term aim is to reshape and rebuild the dunes that have suffered extensive erosion and to slow the pace at which the coastline is being eaten away by the sea.
He added: "I am acutely aware that this project, while important for Montrose, will also be very important to golfers, as it will assist in defending the golf course."
Angus Council is consulting with Montrose Golf Links, NatureScot, Marine Scotland, Montrose Port Authority and Sepa on the project.
It is part of the first phase of a wider plan that will include the development and introduction of a long-term erosion management strategy to further protect the dunes and replenish the beach.