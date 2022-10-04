Two women rescued from water at Dundee's V&A
Two women were pulled from the River Tay near the V&A in Dundee in an early morning rescue operation.
The coastguard received a call about the emergency at the city's Waterfront just after 00:20 on Tuesday.
Two RNLI lifeboats from Broughty Ferry, along with rescue teams from Dundee and St Andrews, were sent to the scene and recovered one woman from the water.
The other woman had been recovered by police and coastguards on the scene. One of the women was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said both women were passed into the care of the ambulance service.
The RNLI said conditions were mild but very windy. The lifeboats returned to their station in Broughty Ferry at around 01:30.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that both women were recovered safely and one was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.