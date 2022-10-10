Buchanan clan has first new chieftain in 340 years
- Published
One of Scotland's largest clans has a new chieftain - its first in more than 340 years.
John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was appointed true heir and chief of the Buchanan clan in a ceremony near Callander at the weekend.
The last Buchanan chief, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a male heir. The new chief was identified after more than a decade of genealogical research.
The ceremony was witnessed by more than 300 clansmen from around the world.
Mr Buchanan's identity as clan chief was approved by the Lord Lyon in 2018 but the official ceremony at his ancestral home, Cambusmore, was delayed by the pandemic.
Mr Buchanan, a father of four and manager of Cambusmore Estate, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland his new role would be as a figurehead for the diaspora.
"In the old days, the chieftains really ran the country before we had a Scottish king," he said.
"In fact the chieftains, way, way back actually, elected the first Scottish king. So once upon a time we were really quite important - now we're not.
"We're really just a figurehead for our clansmen but I think they hanker after their history... they hanker after their roots.
"They're keen to research their genealogy and their link back to me gives them a lot of satisfaction. I'm almost an unpaid member of the Scottish tourist board."
Looking to the future, he said it was up to individual clan chiefs to decide who would inherit the title - it should not necessarily be the eldest son.
"A chief could decide that it's going to go to his third child, or he could decide it's going to go to males only, or he could decide it's going to females for preference, so my children need to behave themselves," he added.
During Saturday's ceremony he was "crowned" with a bonnet with three eagle feathers during the event.
Known as a "Balmoral bonnet", it is the contemporary style of headwear now used by Scottish clan chiefs.
He was then presented with "clan jewels" which were made for the ceremony based on those historically thought used for this type of ancient inauguration ceremony.
The Buchanans claim to be the fifth biggest clan. Their clan lands border the eastern shores of Loch Lomond, extend north to Ben Lomond and eastwards into Stirlingshire.
Clan Buchanan can be traced back to 1010 AD in Scotland and its global community includes members across the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa among many other countries.
More than 120 affiliated family surnames are recognised as part of the clan including Watson, Morris, Richardson, Coleman, Gilbert, Walter and Harper.