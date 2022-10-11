Former Kinloch Rannoch school to be converted into community hub
A former school and outdoors centre will be converted into a community hub after the plans won council approval.
Rannoch Community Trust has been granted planning permission for the £830,000 redevelopment by Perth and Kinross Council.
They want to use the site in Kinloch Rannoch for a social enterprise cafe/bar, office space, a meeting room, outdoor seating and a playpark.
The trust described the development as a "major milestone".
It said the hub would bring "much needed facilities to both Rannoch's residents and visitors alike" as well as creating jobs.
The building was originally built as the village school in 1840 but it closed when a new school opened in 1965.
In the 1980s it was transformed into a residential outdoors centre but the council deemed it "surplus to requirements" and it closed in 2019.
The trust won funding from the Scottish government's Scottish Land Fund to cover the cost of buying the building, legal fees and repairs.
And in July 2021, ownership of the building was legally transferred from the council to Rannoch Community Trust.
The trust announced it had won planning permission for their plans on its Facebook page.
It added: "This marks a major milestone for the project and enables us to proceed in developing this asset for the Rannoch community.
"Our architect team at Studio East Architects are now working towards securing a building warrant which will allow us to put the construction project out to tender.
"Meanwhile Rannoch Community Trust are continuing to secure the remaining funding required to complete the project to the highest standards and provide state-of-the-art facilities for community use."
Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the decision.
It was welcome by local councillor John Duff, who said: "The Rannoch Hub development will be a game changer for Kinloch Rannoch. The former outdoor centre and grounds are in a great location and the approved project will give the community some much needed and very welcome facilities plus employment opportunities."
