Man charged after Dundee M&S break-in and serious assault

M&S police incident
The shop was closed on Wednesday for a police investigation

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in and serious assault at a shop in Dundee's Gallagher Retail Park.

Officers were called to the retail park's M&S Foodhall at about 04:00 on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later.

The shop remains closed while police carry out an investigation into the incident.

