Man charged after Dundee M&S break-in and serious assault
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in and serious assault at a shop in Dundee's Gallagher Retail Park.
Officers were called to the retail park's M&S Foodhall at about 04:00 on Wednesday.
A 46-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later.
The shop remains closed while police carry out an investigation into the incident.