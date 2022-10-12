Man in hospital after Dundee M&S break-in and assault
A man has been taken to hospital following a report of a break-in and a serious assault at a shop in Dundee.
The incident happened at the M&S Foodhall in the Gallagher Retail Park overnight.
Police said they were alerted to the incident at 04:00 and a 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital.
The shop remained closed on Wednesday while police officers and investigators in white protective overalls were spotted outside.
"The shop is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the incident," a police spokesperson said.
A spokeswoman for Marks and Spencer said: "Our foodhall at The Docks in Dundee is currently closed due to an incident that took place early this morning.
"Due to an ongoing police investigation we are not able to comment further at this stage."