Police called after Dundee ATM 'dispenses extra cash'
- Published
Police were called in to disperse a crowd gathered around a faulty cash machine in Dundee, amid reports it was dispensing extra cash.
People gathered around the ATM on Charleston Drive in the Lochee area on Tuesday afternoon.
Local newspaper The Courier reported that one witness said the machine was giving out "double what people were requesting".
Police officers arrived at about 16:20 and broke up the crowd.
"The manufacturer was contacted and the machine turned off," a police spokesperson said.