Bed-bound dementia patient, 95, assaulted by carer
A carer who assaulted a bed-bound 95-year-old woman with dementia has been fined £600.
Davina Bisset, 53, lost her job and faces being struck off after admitting the assault which left her victim covered in bruises.
She was reported by a junior colleague who witnessed the incident at Moncrieff Nursing and Residential Home in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire.
Perth Sheriff Court was told Bisset had worked at the home for 16 years.
Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court that Bisset's colleague went to help her change the pensioner's clothing on 24 March.
She said: "On approach, she heard the accused saying 'will you stop it, stop hitting me, do as you're told.' The colleague saw the complainer lying on her back and she kicked out at the accused but did not make contact.
"The accused grabbed the complainer's leg and pushed it back on to the bed. The complainer took hold of the colleague's arm and yelled 'help' to her.
"She appeared scared of the accused and held tightly to the other carer. The accused tried to roll the complainer on to her side to put new bed sheets on.
"However, the complainer wriggled around, making it difficult. The accused took hold of both wrists, pulled them across her chest and pushed them into the complainer's shoulders, pinning her to the bed."
'Stop being a brat'
She said Bisset's colleague was not happy with what she had seen and asked Bisset to leave the room to calm down, but she refused.
Bissett, of Newburgh, Fife, told her colleague: "No, I've started so I'll finish. She needs to learn to behave." She then warned her victim: "Stop being a brat."
"The accused pinned the complainer against the bed again," the fiscal depute told the court. "She released the complainer, who started to sit up. The accused threw the duvet over the complainer. This covered her head."
The court was told that the Care Inspectorate, social workers and the police were informed and Bisset was immediately suspended.
Bisset admitted assaulting the woman by seizing her wrists and pulling her arms across her body, trying to roll her and repeatedly pinning her to the bed, throwing a duvet over her head and injuring her.
Defence solicitor Jamie Baxter said Bisset had a close relationship with her victim, who she had spent five years looking after.
"This was very much out of character for someone who has devoted a substantial part of her life to caring for individuals," he said.
"She is extremely remorseful for her actions and the last thing she would have wished is to have caused any distress or anxiety to this individual.
"She had a close, emotional, and dare I say it, loving relationship with this woman."
Sheriff Gillian Wade said: "It is important that the public understand those caring for vulnerable people do so in an appropriate way."