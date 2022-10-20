Goalkeeping brothers bring family rivalry to pitch
Two goalkeeping brothers brought some family rivalry to the pitch in a Scottish League One match earlier this week.
Nicky Hogarth was in goals for Falkirk FC, while his sibling Jay played for Alloa Athletic in the match at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night.
Their family may have hoped for a diplomatic 0-0 draw, but in the end Nicky's Falkirk beat Jay's Alloa 3-1.
In another twist, their father Myles is a former goalie with both teams.
"It was a bit strange at the start, going down the tunnel and my brother was right next to me," Jay told BBC Scotland.
"But as soon as it got started, it was like any other game.
"Obviously it didn't turn out the best for us. As soon as I got back to the house, he reminded me who won."
The teams are due to meet again on 17 December, at Alloa's Indodrill stadium.
"I'm hoping it'll be more in my favour next time," Jay said.
"We didn't start the match too great, but if we can eradicate that then we've got a better chance."
His older brother Nicky said he was very happy with the final result.
"He's been giving it to me for a few weeks so it was good to shut him up a little bit," he said.
"Going into it we just had to treat it as any other game. It's our job in the end so we couldn't get too caught up in the occasion.
"But it was really good to watch him during the game and be on the pitch with him.
"We had a lot of family there and I think they were hoping for a 0-0 draw, but we killed that off a couple of minutes into the game."
'We're very proud'
Their dad Myles Hogarth, who played as a goalkeeper for both Falkirk and Alloa, now coaches goalkeeping at Berwick Rangers.
"It was a strange one," said Myles.
"Obviously they're similar ages and grew up playing as goalkeepers so I sensed it could happen at some point in their career.
"But we didn't expect it to happen so soon. They were both excited about it though and most of the family were at the game.
"I played for them about 20 years ago, so it does feel strange that they're playing for two clubs I played for.
"We're very proud of the two boys, they're so young and getting exposure to football at a good level.
"They've both worked really hard all throughout their younger years and hopefully there are bigger and better things ahead for them."
Other siblings to lock horns:
Scottish football history is littered with brothers playing alongside - and sometimes against - each other.
Some recent examples include current Scotland star John McGinn, now with Aston Villa in the English Premier League. McGinn came up against elder brother Stephen when John was playing for Hibernian in the Scottish Championship in 2017 against his first club, St Mirren. John has also subsequently played with his other older brother Paul for Scotland.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie came out on top when he faced his brother Andrew, who came on as a substitute for Hibernian, in the 2017 Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, which the Dons won 3-2.
BBC Scotland pundit Derek Ferguson, the ex-Rangers and Hearts midfielder, played three times for Dunfermline against younger brother Barry, the former Rangers and Scotland star 11 years his junior, in 1998-99. Barry, then 20, scored in one fixture at East End Park while Derek made his last appearance at Ibrox in the same season.