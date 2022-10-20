Space museum plans for Balado 'golf ball'
Plans are being drawn up to convert a golf-ball-shaped military base to a space museum and educational centre.
The landmark building at Balado in Perth and Kinross was used as a Nato communications building until 2006.
Aero Space Kinross wants to buy, renovate, repurpose and refit the property as an "aerospace discovery centre".
It is in the process of acquiring the building, having been allocated £1.6m from the Tay Cities Region Deal.
The group is also working to secure more funding and is in the process of drawing up a full planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.
Those behind the plans say the facility could "engage and inspire young people through play-based STEM related educational activities".
They say it could provide science and engineering graduates with improved career prospects, and create 25 full time jobs.
It could attract 50,000 visitors, as well as 10,000 school pupils every year, they claim.