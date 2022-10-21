Man denies murder of father with hammer in Perth
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his father in Perth and fleeing the city.
Craig Nixon, 37, allegedly killed Ian Menzies, 55, at a property in Perth in June last year.
He is accused of repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a hammer or similar weapon.
It is alleged that he disposed of the hammer, changed clothes, then travelled to London to conceal or destroy evidence. Nixon denies the charges.
Court papers state that he moved between various addresses in London in order to avoid detection.
Mr Nixon faces other charges including using his father's bank card and stealing £458 from a cash machine on the day of the alleged murder.
Further charges state that was involved in the supply of cocaine as well as possession of the drug.
He pled not guilty to 10 charges at the High Court in Glasgow.
A further hearing was fixed by Lord Matthews for December.