Probe launched into cause of Blairgowrie laundrette blaze
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire that destroyed a laundrette premises in Perthshire.
Nine fire engines were dispatched to the blaze at Blair's Laundry in Blairgowrie's Emma Street on Friday evening.
More than 40 firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze.
Witnesses reported a large explosion, and phone footage showed flames rip through the roof of the building.
Crews worked to make the area safe until Sunday evening and no injuries were reported.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.