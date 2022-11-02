Night of calm following Dundee fireworks rampage
There has been no repeat of a major disturbance in Dundee's Kirkton area that saw riot police attacked with fireworks.
There was an increased police presence in the area on Tuesday night, with officers stationed near a local school that had been targeted by vandals.
Youths had blocked roads with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street on Monday.
Local shops withdrew fireworks from sale in the wake of the disturbances.
Police confirmed that no one has yet been arrested in connection with the incidents.
New restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks took effect in Scotland last month, making it illegal to sell fireworks to or buy them on behalf of under 18s.
But according to police, people involved in the Dundee violence were aged 12 to 19, which has prompted questions over whether the new laws are working.
However, Justice Secretary Keith Brown told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the disorder was "generalised" and not linked to firework season.
He said: "There was one injury sustained, thankfully a minor injury, by a police officer and that was a result of a half brick being thrown at a police vehicle.
"There was much more to this, it wasn't originated because it was firework season. There were local circumstances behind this around the death of a young man two years ago.
"There was generalised violence whether it was the use of wheelie bins being set on fire, or whether it was attacking vehicles. To say three weeks after the implementation of this act it is not working, I think is wrong."
A welcome night of calm after the storm
By BBC Scotland's The Nine Tayside reporter Sean O'Neil
Twenty-four hours after the widespread scenes of mayhem and destruction that took over Kirkton, the streets were quiet.
There was a large, visible police presence patrolling the neighbourhood, with riot vans stationed at St Paul's RC Academy, which had been targeted the night before.
The odd yell from a band of teenagers rang out across a now quiet Kirkton, but otherwise there was barely the pop of a firework audible in the dark skies.
Throughout the day there had been fears that the flames of disorder would spark again, thankfully however those concerns remained unrealised .
There are no official fireworks displays planned for Dundee this weekend.
The Nine Maidens pub in Dundee announced on social media its firework display had been cancelled following the riots.
Monday's disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday continued for several hours.
Fireworks were thrown at the emergency services and one police officer suffered a minor arm injury.
There were reports of vehicles being hit with bricks and people jumping on car roofs and windows were smashed at a nearby school.