Funso Ojo: Former Aberdeen player punched Dundee United supporter
- Published
An Aberdeen player took off a rival supporter's glasses before punching him in the face after being goaded about being sent off, a court heard.
Funso Ojo admitted "squaring up" to Dundee United fan Donald Dewar after being sent off at Tannadice.
Ojo told Dundee's Justice of the Peace Court that he confronted Mr Dewar on the staircase after hearing comments being shouted at him.
The former Belgium under-21, who now plays for Port Vale, was fined £400.
Mr Dewar denied trying to goad Ojo and told the court he had been cautioned by police for his part in the fracas last November.
Ojo said he came "face-to-face" with Mr Dewar, 50, and "squared-up" to him, before pulling off his glasses and pushing him backwards.
He said Mr Dewar fell over when he was pushed and banged his head against the wall, but sprung back to his feet and came towards him again.
Ojo said he then punched the fan in the face, before his team-mate Connor MacLennan was able to pull the two men apart.
Ojo told the court: "At that moment I felt like it was a 'me or him' situation."
Ojo, 31, had denied assaulting Mr Dewar at Tannadice Park and claimed he acted in self-defence.
He denied injuring Mr Dewar by pushing him repeatedly, knocking his glasses from his head, and punching him to the head.
He was found guilty of pushing Mr Dewar and knocking his glasses off.
JP Andrew Gourlay cleared him of punching Mr Dewar and injuring him on the basis that he was acting in self-defence.
Last December another Dundee United supporter was convicted of assaulting Ojo during the game.