Extra police deployed in Dundee after 'reckless' rioting
- Published
Extra police officers will be deployed on the streets of Dundee 24 hours after "reckless and deplorable" rioting, a police chief has said.
Riot officers were called in on Monday night as gangs of youths blocked roads with bonfires and hurled fireworks.
Drivers were forced to turn back from the fires and a Police Scotland helicopter circled above the area.
Chief Supt Phil Davison said no arrests had been made so far and there were no serious injuries.
But he insisted officers were following several positive lines of inquiry and confirmed more officers would be drafted in to reassure the public.
He said: "I can assure our local residents that there will be an enhanced police presence in the coming days.
"I fully appreciate and understand the distress caused to local residents.
"Nobody should be in their house and seeing the sort of behaviour that we did last night."
The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours.
Fireworks were thrown at the emergency services and one police officer suffered a minor injury.
There were reports of vehicles being hit with bricks and people jumping on car roofs.
Ch Supt Davison said he believed the majority of the youths involved were aged from 12 to late teens.
He described the initial outbreak of trouble as "spontaneous" but said groups became more organised as rioting spread.
"The behaviour we saw was absolutely deplorable," he said. "It was reckless... and placed emergency services and communities at risk."
Videos on social media showed fires being lit on the adjacent Balgowan Avenue and police with riot shields attempting to contain the disorder as fireworks exploded next to them.
Windows were also smashed at nearby St Paul's secondary school.
Local supermarket Asda has since removed fireworks from sale "due to recent disruption in our local area".