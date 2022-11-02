Tay Bridge closed as tractor and trailer blown over
- Published
The Tay Road Bridge has been closed after a large trailer overturned on the northbound carriageway.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area since the tractor crash at about 17:55.
The bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles and a 30mph speed limit was in put place because of high winds at around the same time.
It was expected to be closed in both directions for a "considerable time" while the vehicle is recovered.
The crash caused damage to the walkway on the 1.4mile (2.2km) bridge, which spans the Tay estuary between Dundee and Newport-on-Tay.
Diversions via Perth are in place.