Perth museum naming poll chooses 'Perth Museum'
A new museum at Perth City Hall will be called Perth Museum after 60% of people in a public consultation picked "the obvious choice."
Perth Museum beat other suggestions including The Sparkling Museum of Perth and the Victoria Drummond Museum.
A spokesperson for the museum said the name had been a clear favourite and "encapsulates the stories and history of the building."
The spokesperson said: "It may seem like the obvious choice, but we wanted to hear from the people of Perth and Kinross, from people old and young, from all corners.
"They spoke out loud, with more than 450 submitting ideas, so we listened.
The perils of public consultation
The Perth public may have opted for an obvious, if fairly unimaginative, choice for their new attraction, but if nothing else, the does-what-it-says-on-the-tin title will certainly spare any Fair City blushes in the future.
Online polls and public consultations can be a perilous path when it comes to seeking new names.
Boaty McBoatface was the overwhelming choice in a public vote to name a £200m polar research ship in 2016.
The name went viral, crashing the Natural Environment Research Council (Nerc) website.
However, Nerc had the final say, and named their boat RRS Sir David Attenborough
In 2010, a poll to decide a new tour destination for singer Justin Bieber resulted in North Korea taking the top spot.
In 2007 when Greenpeace wanted to track a group of whales in the South Pacific, the name Mr Splashy Pants proved to be one of the most-popular suggestions.
Public consultation included packs sent to schools with bespoke colouring sheets, a video and information about the contents of the museum.
There was also an online campaign, and leaflets were delivered to key areas around the new museum.
The existing Perth Museum and Art Gallery on George Street will be rebranded as Perth Art Gallery.
Perth Museum will tell the story of Perth & Kinross' ancient roots with the historic Stone of Destiny at its heart.
Perth Art Gallery will focus the development of art and design in the region up to the present day.
Perth & Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said: "There was great enthusiasm from the public in naming the new museum, which will be home to the Stone of Destiny, and Perth Museum was clearly the favourite choice."