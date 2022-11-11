Artist 'gutted' after fibreglass cow Windy stolen near Dunblane
- Published
A Dunblane artist says she is "absolutely gutted" after her fibreglass Highland cow called Windy was stolen from a field.
Windy was wrenched from its concrete base at Mains of Balhaldie on 3 or 4 November before being lifted over two fences and driven away.
Owner Sarah Spofforth-McOuat said she was still upset over the "blatant" theft.
Police have appealed for any information on Windy's whereabouts.
Sarah said: "We put her there as a landmark because no one could ever find the farm or my painting workshops.
"It became a bit of A9 fun and we'd dress her up, like at Halloween. When she got stolen she had a witch's hat on."
Sarah said Windy was based on a full-sized Highland cow and the thieves would have needed a jackhammer to free her from the concrete base.
She said: "It would have taken a group, my husband reckons possibly four people to lift her.
"It was a fibreglass model, so she was heavy.
"Basically, they had to lift her over two fences, one barbed wire, then I think she was possibly dragged along the grass verge."
Sarah said there had been two potential sightings of the thieves.
A van was seen driving "too slow for the A9" near the farm at about 06:00 on 4 November, two hours before the theft was discovered.
Sarah said there was also a possible sighting of Windy on the back of a truck heading towards Dundee.
She said she hoped Windy would be found soon.
Sarah said: "The comments on Facebook are from people who are really sad, I think she made people smile when they went past."