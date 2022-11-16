Demolition work under way on fire-ravaged building
Demolition work has begun on a listed building in Dundee destroyed in a fire started deliberately at the weekend.
The exterior walls of the former Robertson's furniture shop are being knocked down before the internal steel structure is dismantled.
Crews battled the blaze for nine hours after the alarm was raised at about 18:00 on Saturday.
Dundee City Council said demolition was "the only viable option."
The building on Barrack Street dates back to the 1930s but has been empty since 2011.
Detectives confirmed on Sunday that the fire was being treated as wilful and officers were carrying out inquiries to identify those responsible.
The council said the external masonry façade had suffered major distortion and cracking which had worsened since the fire, leaving the building in an unsafe condition.
The demolition will be paid for by the council, which will then pursue the building's owner for reimbursement.